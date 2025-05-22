McDavid logged two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

McDavid has earned six multi-point efforts already this postseason, with his latest featuring helpers on goals by Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The 28-year-old McDavid has three goals, 16 assists, 47 shots on net, 17 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff contests. The Stars have the defensive depth to make his life challenging in the Western Conference Finals, but it's safe to assume McDavid will still find a way to leave his fingerprints on most games.