Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes pair of assists

McDavid had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

McDavid set up Josh Archibald at even strength to open the scoring in the first period. The star center then combined with Leon Draisaitl in the middle frame to retie the game at two. McDavid's first helper was enough to make him the first player in the league to reach 50 points. He's at 19 goals and 32 assists in only 29 contests this season.