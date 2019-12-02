Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes pair of assists
McDavid had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
McDavid set up Josh Archibald at even strength to open the scoring in the first period. The star center then combined with Leon Draisaitl in the middle frame to retie the game at two. McDavid's first helper was enough to make him the first player in the league to reach 50 points. He's at 19 goals and 32 assists in only 29 contests this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Factors in on both goals in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pair of goals in Saturday's win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak alive with goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another trio of points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points not enough•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.