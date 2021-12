McDavid produced two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid reached the 30-assist mark on the second of Jesse Puljujarvi's two power-play goals in the first period, and he added another helper on a Warren Foegele empty-netter in the third. McDavid had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games, a rare cool stretch for the superstar. He's up to 47 points (22 on the power play), 105 shots, 28 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 28 contests.