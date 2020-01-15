Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes trio of assists

McDavid posted three assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Two of his helpers came with a man advantage. McDavid has racked up three goals and seven helpers over his current five-game point streak. He's at 74 points (33 on the power play), 154 shots and a minus-4 rating in 48 outings this season. The 22-year-old is poised to potentially top 120 points by the end of the campaign.