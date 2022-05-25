McDavid notched a pair of power-play assists, fired four shots on goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

McDavid set up goals by Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, with the latter's tally into an empty net. This outing gave McDavid multiple points in 10 of the Oilers' 11 postseason contests. The superstar center continues to cruise on offense with 25 points (six goals, 19 helpers), and he's added 44 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-17 rating.