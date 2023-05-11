McDavid recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

McDavid set up Evan Bouchard for a power-play goal in the first period and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for an even-strength tally in the second. This was a good bounce-back for McDavid after he was held off the scoresheet in Game 3 on Monday. The center is up to five tallies, 12 helpers, 10 power-play points, 41 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.