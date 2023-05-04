McDavid notched two assists, four shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Leon Draisaitl scored all four of the Oilers' goals, and McDavid was one of four players to contribute two helpers. After being held off the scoresheet in the postseason opener, McDavid has racked up three goals and nine assists. He's added 31 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff games.