McDavid racked up five assists, including three on the power play, in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

It's a fitting start to the playoffs in the year that McDavid recorded a 100-assist campaign. He's proven he can still be dominant without scoring a goal, though he'll likely get plenty of looks on his own going forward. McDavid has earned 11 points over his last five contests, with four multi-point efforts in that span.