McDavid logged three assists, including two on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

McDavid was right at the heart of the Oilers' third-period comeback, setting up goals by Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The 28-year-old McDavid has multiple helpers in three of eight games to begin the year. He's produced one goal, 10 assists, 25 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He's too talented to shoot 4.0 percent for a long stretch, so expect his luck to turn around soon.