McDavid racked up three assists, three shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

McDavid facilitated the Oilers' third-period surge, setting up goals by Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl (on the power play) and Evander Kane (into an empty net). The three-assist game gave McDavid 50 helpers on the year. He's piled up 12 points during his five-game point streak and now has 71 points, 155 shots on net, 66 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 45 outings overall. McDavid hasn't finished lower than 63 helpers in any season since 2016-17, so he can be expected to continue making plays at an elite level.