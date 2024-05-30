McDavid recorded three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

McDavid got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since his playoff-opening seven-game point streak. He had a helper in each period in this contest, giving him two goals and five assists over four games in the Western Conference Finals. The all-world center is up to 28 points, 48 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating through 16 playoff appearances.