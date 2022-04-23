McDavid notched three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

McDavid helped out on the first and third goals of Evander Kane's hat trick as well as a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the contest. This was McDavid's second three-point game in a row as he looks to maintain control of the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race. The superstar is at 43 goals, 73 helpers, 306 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-27 rating through 77 outings. Friday was the first game all season he's been held without a shot on goal.