McDavid recorded three assists, two shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

McDavid set up Mattias Ekholm for a tap-in early in the first period and added helpers on the last two goals of Zach Hyman's hat trick. A five-day break between games didn't stop McDavid's momentum -- he has four goals and 15 assists during his seven-game point streak. The 26-year-old is back in form after a rough first quarter of the campaign. He's produced 32 points (14 on the power play), 58 shots on net, 30 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances.