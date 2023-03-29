McDavid produced three power-play assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid had his playmaking hat on Tuesday -- he failed to record a shot on goal for the first time since April 22, 2022, which was also a three-assist game for the center. He's collected six tallies and 13 helpers during his active nine-game point streak. He's up to 143 points (67 on the power play), 319 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-14 rating through 75 contests overall.