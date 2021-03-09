McDavid posted two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

McDavid had the secondary helper on Kailer Yamamoto's first-period tally. The 24-year-old McDavid also set up Alex Chiasson's power-play tally in the second to put the Oilers ahead 2-1. With five points in his last two outings, McDavid's has put his recent slump to rest. The superstar center is up to 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists), 106 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 33 hits in 27 outings. He's picked up 19 of his points with the man advantage.