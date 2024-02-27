McDavid provided two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Oilers were down 1-0 late in the first period when McDavid fed Zach Hyman for the game-tying goal with only 24 seconds left in the frame. Early in the third period, McDavid provided another apple on Evan Bouchard's game-winning goal. McDavid finished with three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 20:25 of ice time. He is now riding an eight-game point streak with 20 assists during that span. While his recent 10-game goal drought is noticeable, McDavid's track record suggests a return to form is likely.