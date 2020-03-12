Oilers' Connor McDavid: Doesn't miss beat in return

McDavid (illness) scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

McDavid sat out Monday's clash with Vegas but looked awfully health in his first game back Wednesday. He drove to the net and out-waited Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his 34th goal of the season late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Despite missing a handful of time due to injuries and illness in 2019-20, McDavid has 97 points in 64 games and is closing in on the century mark for the fourth year in a row.