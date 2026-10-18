McDavid scored twice, added three assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Utah limited McDavid to a helper Thursday in Edmonton, but he put on a show in the road rematch in Salt Lake City. Over eight contests this season, McDavid has yet to be held scoreless. He has six goals, 17 assists, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-19 rating from his usual top-line role. McDavid's 17 helpers matched a record shared by Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky for the most assists through a player's first eight games of the season, per Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com. McDavid is an elite talent in one of the best stretches of his career -- enjoy the moment.