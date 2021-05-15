McDavid collected an assist and three shots in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.
McDavid suited up for the Oilers' regular-season finale and teed up Adam Larsson's one-timer that opened the scoring in the first period. It was McDavid's league-leading 105th point in 56 games, putting the finishing touches on his third NHL scoring title in the last five years.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Seven straight multi-point efforts•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds two more points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Achieves 100-point season•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Trio of assists in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Piles on four points•