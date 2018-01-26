Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dynamic performance against Flames

McDavid collected an assist, racked up 10 PIM, had a game-high seven takeaways and scored the shootout winner Thursday against the Flames.

It was an eventful night for the young phenom, who was furious after he set up Ryan Strome for a goal in overtime only to have it taken away by a questionable goaltender interference ruling. After then scoring in the shootout, McDavid gestured to the ref to "check upstairs" and was assessed a ten-minute misconduct for abuse of officials. He won't face any further discipline, but it was clear McDavid wasn't happy with the officiating. The 21-year-old was flying in the victory and played 4:08 of the five-minute 3-on-3 overtime. The youngster heads into the All-Star break with seven points in his last six games, giving him 15 goals and 54 points in 49 games on the season.