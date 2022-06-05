McDavid scored a goal on four shots, logged two hits and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

McDavid tallied just 38 seconds into the game, but the Avalanche would score four of the other five tallies to go up 3-0 in the series. Outside of a three-point effort in Game 1, McDavid's struggled to generate much in the Western Conference Finals. He's still put up a stunning nine goals, 21 assists, 56 shots, 49 hits and a plus-14 rating through 15 playoff contests, but he'll need to recapture his second-round form quickly to avoid elimination.