McDavid logged an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

McDavid is starting to look more like himself again with four goals and two assists over his last five games, but he's taken a minus-4 rating in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 16 points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 16 appearances. It's unclear how much -- if at all -- he's being bothered by the upper-body injury that cost him two appearances earlier in the season.