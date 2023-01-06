McDavid picked up two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

McDavid's helpers came on special teams -- he set up Leon Draisaitl for a power-play goal and Kailer Yamamoto on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period. The latter of those assists went down as the 500th helper in McDavid's impressive career. He's up to 772 points in just 526 career games, and he's been at his absolute best in 2022-23 with 33 goals, 42 apples, 154 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 40 outings.