Oilers' Connor McDavid: Earns All Star honors

McDavid has been named to his second-consecutive All Star game according to NHL.com

McDavid is the fan-elected captain of the Pacific Division All Stars. With 15 goals and 37 assists this season, the former first-round pick is on pace to finish slightly under his 100-point total from 2016-17. However, McDavid remains a matchup-proof play in all formats.

