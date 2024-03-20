McDavid scored a goal on nine shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

McDavid has had a couple of scoreless outings recently, but he's still picked up three goals and five assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old is third in the NHL with 108 points (26 goals, 82 assists) through 64 appearances. He's added 222 shots on net, 98 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-29 rating while continuing to play a massive role on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit.