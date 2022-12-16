McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.
McDavid extended his point streak to 11 games in style. He scored on an end-to-end power-play rush in the second period put the Oilers ahead 2-1. During his streak, the all-world center has 11 goals and 14 helpers, including 13 power-play points. The 25-year-old has 27 tallies, 60 points (30 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 31 contests overall.
