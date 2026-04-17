McDavid delivered four assists, including two on the power play, while taking three shots on goal and posting a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

McDavid entered this game tied with Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in helpers, but he didn't waste time, and he had recorded three assists by the time the first period ended, setting up each of Matt Savoie's goals. The star playmaker added his fourth and final assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goal in the second frame. It was a fitting end of the regular season for McDavid, who finished the campaign as the league leader in points with 138, ranking first in assists (90) and third in goals (48).