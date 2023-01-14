McDavid scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

McDavid celebrated his 26th birthday with another impressive outing, though for him, the impressive is somewhat routine. Both of his goals came on the power play, and he set up Leon Draisaitl's tally at even strength. McDavid is up to 37 goals, 82 points, 175 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 44 contests, with half of his offense coming from power-play production. He's generated five goals and five helpers over six games since the start of January.