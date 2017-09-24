Oilers' Connor McDavid: Enjoys three-point night
McDavid recorded his first goal of the preseason Saturday night in a 6-2 home win over the Jets. He also had a power-play assist and another at even strength.
He flashed his wheels upon receiving the puck from Jesse Puljujarvi and then dangled in front of the net to light the lamp. McDavid's score sparked a rally that resulted in four unanswered goals to end the game. As the winner of the 2017 Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award following a 100-point season, it's easy to justify selecting him first overall in fantasy leagues abound.
