McDavid scored a goal on four shots, dished four assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

McDavid's tally tied the game at 2-2, and then he assisted on four of the next five goals, including one on the power. He's gone from a mild slump to nine points over his last two contests, looking much more like the player fantasy managers expected if they had the privilege of selecting first overall in their drafts. For the year, McDavid is up to seven goals, 18 assists, 53 shots on net, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances.