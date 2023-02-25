McDavid scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers dug themselves an early 4-0 hole, and while McDavid did his best to lift his team out of it, Edmonton fell short in the end. It's the second straight four-point performance for the world's greatest player and his fifth multi-point effort during his current six-game point streak, and through 60 contests on the season McDavid has a stunning 48 goals and 113 points -- a pace that would make him the first NHL player to top 150 since Mario Lemieux's 161-point campaign in 1995-96.