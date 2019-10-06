Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for four points

McDavid scored a goal and three assists and had three shots with two PIM in Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Kings on Saturday.

That's five points in two games now for the ridiculous McDavid, who was said to still be working himself back into game shape following his offseason rehab from a knee injury. He scored less than a minute into Saturday's game and then set up three of Edmonton's remaining five goals. A healthy McDavid is a lock for another 40-goal, 100-point season, at minimum.