Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for four points
McDavid scored a goal and three assists and had three shots with two PIM in Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Kings on Saturday.
That's five points in two games now for the ridiculous McDavid, who was said to still be working himself back into game shape following his offseason rehab from a knee injury. He scored less than a minute into Saturday's game and then set up three of Edmonton's remaining five goals. A healthy McDavid is a lock for another 40-goal, 100-point season, at minimum.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets game-winner in home opener•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Making preseason debut•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Cleared for contact•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expects to practice Friday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will sit out most of preseason•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hoping to be ready for camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.