McDavid provided two goals in Monday's 3-2 victory over Buffalo.

McDavid pushed his scoring streak up to 11 games, and he's provided an incredible 12 goals and 27 points over that span. Through 65 contests this season, he has 54 goals and 124 points. That surpasses his career high of 123 points, which was set over 80 games in 2021-22. McDavid's present offensive pace puts him on course to finish with 156 points -- the most since Mario Lemieux's 161 in 1995-96.