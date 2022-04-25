McDavid registered a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

McDavid set up goals by Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl in the contest, but that was all the Oilers' offense could muster. This was McDavid's third straight game with multiple points -- he has a goal and seven helpers in that span. The NHL's scoring leader is up to a career-best 118 points (43 tallies, 75 helpers) with 308 shots on net, 75 hits, a plus-25 rating and 42 power-play points in 78 appearances this season.