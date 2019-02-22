Oilers' Connor McDavid: Eventful in overtime win

McDavid (illness) scored the overtime goal and added a power-play assist, but also delivered a check to the head in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The two points are nice for fantasy owners, but McDavid's shoulder-to-head hit on Islanders blueliner Nick Leddy late in the first period could warrant supplemental discipline. McDavid has an excellent 85 points in 58 games this year, but fantasy owners will be holding their breath to see if a second absence is in the cards for the superstar this week.