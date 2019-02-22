Oilers' Connor McDavid: Eventful in overtime win
McDavid (illness) scored the overtime goal and added a power-play assist, but also delivered a check to the head in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The two points are nice for fantasy owners, but McDavid's shoulder-to-head hit on Islanders blueliner Nick Leddy late in the first period could warrant supplemental discipline. McDavid has an excellent 85 points in 58 games this year, but fantasy owners will be holding their breath to see if a second absence is in the cards for the superstar this week.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...