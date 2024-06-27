Although McDavid played through an injury during at least part of the postseason, he won't require surgery and will be good for training camp, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports Thursday.

McDavid had an incredible eight goals and 42 points in 25 playoff contests this year. His 34 assists is a new record, topping Wayne Gretzky's single postseason high of 31 from 1987-88, and the 27-year-old McDavid was also the first player to collect at least 40 points in a playoff run since Gretzky in 1992-93. Those accomplishments earned McDavid the Conn Smythe Trophy despite Edmonton finishing short of the championship.