Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expected to play Monday

McDavid is slated to suit up versus Dallas on Monday, despite missing practice.

McDavid was one of two players that was "fighting ailments" according to coach Ken Hitchcock, but there is no reason for fantasy owners to panic at this point. The world-class center racked up 12 points in his last 10 outings -- including four with the man advantage -- and will look to keep rolling versus the Stars.

