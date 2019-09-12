Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expects to practice Friday

McDavid (knee) says he plans to be on the ice Friday for the first day of practice at training camp, NHL.com reports.

McDavid also noted Thursday that he "feels like I haven't held back at all in scrimmages and that stuff." General manager Ken Holland has said that the team will be conservative with the 22-year-old, including holding him out of all but one preseason game. McDavid originally suffered the small tear of his PCL ligament in his knee April 6.

