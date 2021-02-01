McDavid scored a goal on five shots and distributed four assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

His goal and three of his four assists came on the power play. McDavid wasn't even involved in the most goals Sunday -- Leon Draisaitl posted a ridiculous six helpers. The five-point game was McDavid's sixth in his career. He remains ahead of Draisaitl in the points column by one -- McDavid has eight goals, 14 helpers and 43 shots through 11 contests this season.