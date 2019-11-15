Oilers' Connor McDavid: Explodes for six points

McDavid scored three goals, two with the man advantage, and added three assists to finish Thursday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche with six points.

It was McDavid's second hat trick in the last three games. His performance was the stuff of video games and included four power-play points. We're running out of ways to describe the play of No. 97, as McDavid's on-ice dominance continues to widen the gap between him and the rest of the pack. The Oilers' captain played a role in each of Edmonton's six goals and now has 37 points through 21 games. He remains hockey's undisputed most valuable player.