McDavid registered two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

McDavid assisted on Mathieu Joseph's opening goal before setting up Kasperi Kapanen's third-period power-play tally. His performance established an NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak, extending his run to 13 games. With 28 assists already this season, the superstar center continues to deliver extraordinary playmaking production, and he remains on pace to shatter Wayne Gretzky's all-time single-season point record. He's up to 36 points in just 13 contests (eight goals, 28 assists), averaging 2.76 points per game.