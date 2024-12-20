McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 24:47 of ice time Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

McDavid tied the game at 2-2 with 2:21 remaining in the final frame after being set up by Zach Hyman. McDavid is riding a seven-game point streak consisting of three goals and 11 assists, and he's only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion through eight outings in December. The all-world center collected 12 helpers in November, and he's just one assist shy of matching that number with five games remaining in December. McDavid ranks sixth in league scoring, and he's up to 15 goals, 45 points (13 on the power play), 10 PIM, 96 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 29 appearances.