Oilers' Connor McDavid: Extends point streak to 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored a goal on seven shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
McDavid's point streak was on the line late, and he extended it with a goal at 15:23 of the third period. He brought the Oilers back within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. During his 12-game point streak, McDavid has 13 goals and 19 helpers, along with a plus-7 rating and 60 shots. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 24 tallies, 68 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 39 outings this season.
