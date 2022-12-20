McDavid was credited with two assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the host Predators.
McDavid, who has compiled 12 goals and 17 assists during the NHL's longest current point streak, helped Ryan Nugent-Hopkins convert two power-play markers Monday. The 25-year-old center leads the NHL with 64 points, including 34 power-play points. McDavid generated a season-low one shot for the fourth time and recorded a minus-2 rating as the Oilers' winless streak reached three games.
