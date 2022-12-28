McDavid notched the game-winning goal on the power play during a 2-1 victory over the host Flames on Tuesday.

McDavid, who converted his fourth game-winner this season, scored on his lone shot Tuesday, collecting his 14th power-play goal and 35th power-play point. The 25-year-old center endured a knee-on-knee collision with MacKenzie Weegar, but no penalty was issued and the NHL's leading scorer remained in the game. McDavid has compiled 15 goals and 17 assists during the run. After earning at least one helper in 26 of his opening 35 appearances, McDavid has gone without an assist for three games for the first time this season.