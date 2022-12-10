McDavid scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-2 win against Minnesota on Friday.

McDavid leads the NHL in both goals and points with 25 and 54 respectively through 28 contests. The 26-year-old is on an eight-game point streak, and he has six multi-point contests in his last seven games. After setting a career high with 123 points in 2021-22, McDavid might be able to do even better this season.