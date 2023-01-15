McDavid recorded an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's first of two goals in the game, and the helper was enough to stretch the former's point streak to seven games. In that span, he's registered five goals and six assists. The 26-year-old is up to 83 points (41 on the power play), 183 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests. McDavid has lapped the field in the Art Ross race so far, and he's showing no signs of slowing down in the second half of the campaign.