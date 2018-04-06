Oilers' Connor McDavid: Extends scoring lead with three helpers

McDavid recorded three assists to extend his lead in the NHL scoring race Thursday against Vegas.

McDavid has 106 points (41 goals) -- eight more than Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Flyers forward Claude Giroux. He's put together a sensational season despite the Oilers missing the playoffs and should receive Hart Trophy consideration. The 21-year-old will likely end up winning the Art Ross Trophy and needs to be in your lineup for his final game of the season Saturday against Vancouver.

