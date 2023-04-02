McDavid scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

McDavid's point streak is up to 11 games (eight goals, 14 assists). This was his eighth multi-point effort in that span, and he's recorded at least two points in a whopping 44 of 77 outings this season. He's up to 62 tallies, 146 points, 327 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-17 rating this season. With the Oilers still in contention to win the Pacific Division, there's little chance McDavid will get rested, which makes his quest for a 150-point campaign nearly inevitable.