McDavid tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

McDavid tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal in the second period, swatting a loose puck over the blocker of Andrei Vasilevskiy, before adding a second point with an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally in the final frame. McDavid now has points in 11 straight contests, with two or more points in his last five -- he's recorded seven goals and 20 assists over the course of the streak. McDavid's up to 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) through 25 games this year as he looks to surpass the 100-point mark for a fourth straight season.